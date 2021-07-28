Advisor Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 0.7% of Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after buying an additional 86,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after acquiring an additional 66,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,511,846,000 after acquiring an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $520.35. 131,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,364,450. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $513.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $230.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

