Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Receives Buy Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins reissued their buy rating on shares of Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a C$16.04 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$23.00.

AEGXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$16.31 price target (down from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$16.04 price target (down from C$22.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a C$16.31 price target (down from C$24.50) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$16.31 price target (down from C$19.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.59.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of AEGXF opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.83. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $16.45.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.