Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$16.31 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$19.00.

AEGXF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.31 price target (down from C$24.50) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.31 price target (down from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.59.

AEGXF opened at $16.01 on Monday. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.83.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

