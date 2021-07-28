Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Given a C$20.09 Price Target at TD Securities

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) has been given a C$20.09 target price by equities researchers at TD Securities in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 1.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective (up from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.19.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$20.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$13.15 and a 12 month high of C$20.88.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$971.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$933.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 1.25864 EPS for the current year.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.