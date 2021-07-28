Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $6.63 on Monday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $325.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). Analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

