AerCap (AER) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AerCap (NYSE:AER) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect AerCap to post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AerCap to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AER opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.41. AerCap has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $63.49.

AER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

