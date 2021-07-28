Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.72. Aeterna Zentaris shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 631,747 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.86.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 31.42% and a negative net margin of 233.23%. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 122.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 29,244 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, a peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.