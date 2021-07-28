Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.72. Aeterna Zentaris shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 631,747 shares traded.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.86.
Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 31.42% and a negative net margin of 233.23%. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEZS)
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, a peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.
