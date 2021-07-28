Aeternity Hits Market Capitalization of $34.30 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last week, Aeternity has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $34.30 million and $5.09 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 386,742,195 coins and its circulating supply is 340,921,252 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

