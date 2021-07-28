Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $590.66 Million

Brokerages forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will report $590.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $596.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $585.00 million. Affiliated Managers Group reported sales of $471.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $167.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.18. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.19 and a fifty-two week high of $180.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

