Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital assumed coverage on Ag Growth International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

TSE AFN traded down C$0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$31.84. 50,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,731. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.55. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$25.24 and a 52-week high of C$48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$597.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,148.67.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$253.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 3.3099998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is -4,000.00%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.