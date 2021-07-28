ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the June 30th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGESY. HSBC raised ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ageas SA/NV has a 1-year low of $37.14 and a 1-year high of $67.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.79.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $2.259 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.37%. ageas SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 64.74%.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

