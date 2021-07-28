Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Get Agenus alerts:

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.39. Agenus has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.95.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Agenus by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,777,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,474,000 after buying an additional 912,567 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 7,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 345,755 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,164,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 191,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.