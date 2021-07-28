Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Short Interest Update

Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ARGKF opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. Aggreko has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $12.74.
About Aggreko
