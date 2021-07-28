agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.08. agilon health has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

