Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AGYS stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.73. 67,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,936. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.26 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.68. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $64.09.

In other Agilysys news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $527,502.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,178,432.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $165,896.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,896.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,794 in the last ninety days. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

