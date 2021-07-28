AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIBRF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

OTCMKTS:AIBRF remained flat at $$2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78. AIB Group has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.48.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

