Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIMD opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. Ainos has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products in the United States and Asia. The company operates in three divisions: Pharmaceutical, Medical, and Consumer. The Pharmaceutical division offers low-dose non-injectable interferon (IFN) for the treatment of neoplastic, viral, and fibrotic diseases.

