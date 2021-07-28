Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $386.55 Million

Analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will announce sales of $386.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $380.30 million to $392.80 million. Air Transport Services Group posted sales of $377.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Air Transport Services Group.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $376.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.50 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,086 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.59.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.