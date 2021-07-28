Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been assigned a €29.00 ($34.12) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AIXA. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aixtron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €25.67 ($30.20).

Shares of AIXA opened at €20.47 ($24.08) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €20.10. Aixtron has a one year low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a one year high of €23.56 ($27.72). The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

