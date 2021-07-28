Alan Dale Acquires 21 Shares of PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Alan Dale purchased 21 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.83) per share, with a total value of £125.79 ($164.35).

Alan Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Alan Dale sold 448 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.90), for a total transaction of £2,710.40 ($3,541.15).

Shares of PayPoint stock opened at GBX 586 ($7.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,753.05. PayPoint plc has a 12-month low of GBX 483 ($6.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 680 ($8.88). The firm has a market cap of £402.68 million and a PE ratio of 18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAY. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of PayPoint from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of PayPoint to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

