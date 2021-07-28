Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALEX stock opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $20.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

