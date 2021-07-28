Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Allegion were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 598,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,660,000 after purchasing an additional 55,696 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Allegion by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 105,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,314,000 after acquiring an additional 20,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,757,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,573.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,074 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALLE. Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on shares of Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.11.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $136.70 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $94.01 and a 1 year high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

