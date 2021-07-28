Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.93

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 234681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $999.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.34%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.5% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 5,363,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,670,000 after purchasing an additional 277,599 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 20.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 365,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 938.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 383,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 346,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

