Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of ARLP opened at $7.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.81. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,581,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,718 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,776,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 234,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

