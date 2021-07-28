Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $7.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $7.93.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.34%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 181.82%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $24,581,000. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 5,363,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,670,000 after buying an additional 277,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after buying an additional 2,833,718 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,776,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after buying an additional 234,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 938.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 383,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 346,562 shares in the last quarter. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

