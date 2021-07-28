AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.40

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.40 and last traded at $47.36, with a volume of 5769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.62.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AB. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 15th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.39.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AB. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth $32,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 387.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.