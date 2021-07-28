Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Announces Earnings Results

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $8.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,727.63. 2,717,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,703. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,530.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total value of $3,328,902.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,465 shares in the company, valued at $44,381,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,001.10.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

