Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Issues Earnings Results

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Alphabet stock traded down $8.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,727.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,721,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,703. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,800.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,530.19.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,001.10.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,549,012.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

