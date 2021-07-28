Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $3,100.00 at Truist

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Truist from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.

GOOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,850.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,953.11.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,735.93 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,530.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total transaction of $7,084,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,304,150.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

