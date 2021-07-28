Alpine Income Property Trust’s (PINE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $20.24 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.43% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.37.

Shares of PINE opened at $19.76 on Monday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $223.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINE. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

