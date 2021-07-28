Alstom SA Announces Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0297 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. Alstom has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. upgraded shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

