Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,045 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Aluminum Co. of China were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 40.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

ACH stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.34. Aluminum Co. of China Limited has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aluminum Co. of China Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

