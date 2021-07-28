Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Up 814.3% in July

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,400 shares, an increase of 814.3% from the June 30th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,304.0 days.
Shares of AMDWF opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Amada has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.80.
Amada Company Profile
