Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.7% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,189.42.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $8.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,617.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,047. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,442.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

