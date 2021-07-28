American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to Neutral

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the airline’s stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00.
AAL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. MKM Partners started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.60.
Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.28. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the airline’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the airline’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 54,267 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.