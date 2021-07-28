American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to Neutral

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the airline’s stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00.

AAL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. MKM Partners started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.28. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. The business’s revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the airline’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the airline’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 54,267 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

