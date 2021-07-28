American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.34%.

AAT traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $37.14. 6,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,746. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.15. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $380,628.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.74 per share, with a total value of $674,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 91,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,783 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

