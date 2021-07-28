American Express’ (AXP) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

American Express (NYSE:AXP)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $173.92 target price on the payment services company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.31.
NYSE AXP opened at $172.94 on Monday. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $138.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29.
In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
