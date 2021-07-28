American Express’ (AXP) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

American Express (NYSE:AXP)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $173.92 target price on the payment services company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

NYSE AXP opened at $172.94 on Monday. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $138.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

