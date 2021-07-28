American Express Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Express in a report released on Monday, July 26th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli expects that the payment services company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday. Finally, began coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $172.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.70. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,147,650,000 after purchasing an additional 201,874 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,833,273,000 after buying an additional 296,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,332,930,000 after buying an additional 194,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Express by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,314,558,000 after acquiring an additional 553,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,426,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

