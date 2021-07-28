American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Gap Down to $11.29

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.29, but opened at $11.00. American Well shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 46,253 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMWL. KeyCorp began coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $154,732.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 708,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,420,044.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,340,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,561 shares of company stock worth $2,592,365 in the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Rinet Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the first quarter valued at $2,547,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,173,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of American Well by 1,185.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 166,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 153,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

