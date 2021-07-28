Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 43,767 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,767 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.29% of First American Financial worth $17,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 72.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 271.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 448.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.76. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $66.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

FAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

