Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 95,995 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 574,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,995 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $17,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 91.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 74,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,623 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,640,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after buying an additional 44,450 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 45,530 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 924,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after buying an additional 150,018 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JEF opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.17. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JEF. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

