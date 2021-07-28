Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $17.50 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,479 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,568 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of First Solar worth $17,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $287,182,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Solar by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,625,000 after acquiring an additional 470,988 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in First Solar by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,372 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,381,000 after acquiring an additional 292,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 72.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 687,140 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,987,000 after acquiring an additional 287,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. Citigroup cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

FSLR stock opened at $81.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.34 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.23.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,552 shares of company stock worth $2,873,534. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.