Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 202,822 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,078,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 202,822 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $16,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 586.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,838,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,517 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,991,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,252 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,182,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,096,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,610,000 after acquiring an additional 561,635 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLJ opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RLJ shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

