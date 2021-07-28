Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 692,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,419 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $17,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 424.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in The Aaron’s by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in The Aaron’s by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in The Aaron’s by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.98.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.88 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

The Aaron's Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

