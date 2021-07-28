Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $248.38 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $260.00.

AMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $254.94.

AMP stock opened at $249.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.74. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $141.82 and a 12 month high of $269.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -567.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 21.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 101.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after acquiring an additional 24,111 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 210,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,439,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 24.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

