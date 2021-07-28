Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 222.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 771.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after buying an additional 345,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,446,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after buying an additional 384,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,956. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

