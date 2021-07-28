AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

AmeriServ Financial has raised its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ASRV opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.98. AmeriServ Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Kim W. Kunkle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,428.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,151 shares of company stock worth $12,450. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

About AmeriServ Financial

AmeriServ Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, and money orders.

