Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires Shares of 1,188 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI stock opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.57.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.