Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock opened at $167.09 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.89 and a fifty-two week high of $168.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.