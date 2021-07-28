Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $35,000 in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 644 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 216,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 81,265 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 137,171 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 31,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $32,239.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,749 shares of company stock worth $860,634. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $60.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

